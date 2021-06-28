SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 340.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 49,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 433.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $514,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,047,884. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $168.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.60 and a 1 year high of $206.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.64.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

