Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

SKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

SKY stock opened at $53.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.92. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,002.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,405 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,868 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 860,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after buying an additional 399,628 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth $16,176,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $5,160,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 12.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,153,000 after acquiring an additional 113,432 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

