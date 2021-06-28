SL Green Realty Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3033 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 319.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $7.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $82.50 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

