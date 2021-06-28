SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 324,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,729 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 238,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter.

SLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $20.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. The company had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

