SmartKey (SKEY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.46 Million

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One SmartKey coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartKey has a total market cap of $31.74 million and $1.46 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartKey has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmartKey Coin Profile

SmartKey (CRYPTO:SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

