Smartshare Market Cap Hits $585,739.10 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $585,739.10 and $16,025.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00037309 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00028954 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000145 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

