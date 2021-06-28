Smith Moore & CO. Acquires New Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.9% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.6% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

NYSE:AON opened at $243.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.85. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

