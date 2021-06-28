Smith Moore & CO. Invests $166,000 in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC)

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.08% of Duddell Street Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSAC. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,943,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 2,805.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 33,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSAC opened at $9.71 on Monday. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

