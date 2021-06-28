Smith Moore & CO. Takes Position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,106,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at $2,991,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at $4,407,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000.

OEPWU stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

