Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $232.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Snap-on have outpaced the industry year to date. The stock got a boost from robust surprise trend, as it reported its third straight earnings beat and fourth consecutive sales surprise in first-quarter 2021. Additionally, both the top and bottom lines increased year over year. Results gained from robust sales across all segments. Notably, Snap-on remains on track with its Value Creation model and other cost-reduction initiatives. Its RCI program, designed to enhance organizational effectiveness and minimize costs, bodes well. A solid cash position is likely to help it stay afloat. However, higher costs have been a headwind. The company’s operating income included $7.5 million of restructuring costs, while gross margin included 60 bps of incremental costs in the first quarter. Also, the pandemic-related costs remain a concern.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.50.

NYSE SNA opened at $221.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.95. Snap-on has a one year low of $128.66 and a one year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $538,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,632 shares of company stock valued at $15,793,434. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

