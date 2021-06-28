SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SOC Telemed were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the first quarter valued at $126,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $6.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.09. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

