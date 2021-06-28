SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $300.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.95.

Shares of SEDG opened at $267.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $127.19 and a one year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.99.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,523,792.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,243,118. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after acquiring an additional 538,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after acquiring an additional 355,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,609,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,115,000 after buying an additional 44,081 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

