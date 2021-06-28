South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 323.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,880 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.21% of OraSure Technologies worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,404,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,396,000 after buying an additional 70,409 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,560,000 after acquiring an additional 841,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSUR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $9.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a market cap of $687.94 million, a PE ratio of -136.55 and a beta of -0.26. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.