South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 47.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $57.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.97. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.20) earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSS. Cowen lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.