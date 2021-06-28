South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 567.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $37.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

