South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.54 Million Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,298,000 after buying an additional 124,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,331,000 after buying an additional 89,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,804,000 after buying an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 783,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,077,000 after buying an additional 16,754 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.29.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $194.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $195.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

