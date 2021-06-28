South Dakota Investment Council Increases Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 176,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 135,474 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 295,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 26,817 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE:MTG opened at $14.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

