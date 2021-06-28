Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in June

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPIN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 104,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,801. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15. Spine Injury Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.38.

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology, marketing, billing, and collection company that provides diagnostic services for patients with spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents. The company offers turnkey solutions to spine surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of musculo-skeletal spine injuries resulting from automobile and work-related accidents.

