Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in June

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SPIN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 104,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,801. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15. Spine Injury Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.38.
