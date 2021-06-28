Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Position Trimmed by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,224 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 67,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

