SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,686 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPX were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPX by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 848,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,445,000 after acquiring an additional 124,180 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in SPX by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SPX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in SPX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 40,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SPX by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $60.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

