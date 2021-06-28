SSI Investment Management LLC Buys 16,377 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SSI Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after buying an additional 1,615,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after buying an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,992,000 after buying an additional 778,677 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,530,000 after buying an additional 582,255 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $158.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,170. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.92 and a one year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

