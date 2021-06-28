SSI Investment Management LLC Has $642,000 Holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FCVT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.94. 625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,145. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

