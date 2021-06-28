SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Receives Buy Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on SSR Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on SSR Mining to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.33.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE SSRM opened at C$19.26 on Thursday. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of C$17.29 and a twelve month high of C$33.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.99. The stock has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.38%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.