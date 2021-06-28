Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1346 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Stantec has increased its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stantec has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stantec to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN stock opened at $45.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stantec has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

STN has been the subject of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins increased their price target on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.