Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the May 31st total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SGU stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,444. Star Group has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $453.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $604.12 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 6.64%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Star Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Star Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Star Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Star Group during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Star Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 53,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

