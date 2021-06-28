SThree (LON:STEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $476.50

SThree plc (LON:STEM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 476.50 ($6.23) and last traded at GBX 470 ($6.14), with a volume of 265254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 462 ($6.04).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of SThree in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on shares of SThree in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 423.10. The stock has a market cap of £627.23 million and a P/E ratio of 36.96.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

