Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 11,415 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 358,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $85,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,261,099,000 after purchasing an additional 208,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,477,000 after purchasing an additional 147,445 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,189 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,618,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $266.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

