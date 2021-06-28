Stifel Financial Corp Buys 14,556 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $110,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $527.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $233.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $501.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.14 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

