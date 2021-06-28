Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,737 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 53,966 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of The Boeing worth $127,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.65.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $248.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.62. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $145.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.