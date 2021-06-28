Stifel Financial Corp Has $101.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,037 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $101,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $154.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $113.78 and a 52 week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

