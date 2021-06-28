Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,073,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 134,923 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $148,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $146.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.71.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

