Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $91,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,908,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,458.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 284,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,863,000 after purchasing an additional 278,678 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $232.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $136.49 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.