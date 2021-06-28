Stifel Nicolaus Raises International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target to C$9.25

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$9.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on International Petroleum from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPCFF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.76. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871. International Petroleum has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

