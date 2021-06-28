Stitch Fix (SFIX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX):

6/8/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $35.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $29.00 to $45.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $60.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $68.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Stitch Fix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Stitch Fix have underperformed the industry in the past three months. We note that the company reported soft second-quarter results and trimmed sales view for fiscal 2021. This further weighed on investor sentiments. Moreover, gross margin contracted in the reported quarter owing to increased shipping expenses. Higher selling, general, and administrative expenses have also been a drag. Persistence of such headwinds is likely to put pressure on EBITDA in the forthcoming period. Nonetheless, Stitch Fix is witnessing continued growth in its active client base, which is supporting the top line. Markedly, active clients improved 11.8% during second quarter. The company is also gaining from measures to boost assortments and direct buy facility. It has been making investments in product experiences that are likely to drive personalization.”

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $61.50 on Monday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 2.02.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $11,858,975.88. Also, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $598,609.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 538,483 shares of company stock worth $28,592,324. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 8.9% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 13.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

