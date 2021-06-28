StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:STNE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.54. 42,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,341. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 127.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 12.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $2,727,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 21.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $2,707,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in StoneCo by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

