StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.27.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.
NASDAQ:STNE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.54. 42,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,341. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 127.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 12.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $2,727,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 21.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $2,707,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in StoneCo by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
