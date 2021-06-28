Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Given New C$7.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$7.25 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SRMLF. CIBC raised their price target on Storm Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Storm Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Storm Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

SRMLF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77. Storm Resources has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.31.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.