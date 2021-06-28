Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) versus United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Financial Contrast

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get United Airlines alerts:

62.2% of United Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Sun Country Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of United Airlines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares United Airlines and Sun Country Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Airlines -63.43% -141.48% -15.91% Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Airlines and Sun Country Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Airlines 4 5 8 0 2.24 Sun Country Airlines 0 1 3 0 2.75

United Airlines presently has a consensus target price of $57.47, suggesting a potential upside of 9.49%. Sun Country Airlines has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.75%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than United Airlines.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Airlines and Sun Country Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Airlines $15.36 billion 1.11 -$7.07 billion ($27.57) -1.90 Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 5.22 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Sun Country Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Airlines.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats United Airlines on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties. The company was formerly known as United Continental Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to United Airlines Holdings, Inc. in June 2019. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.