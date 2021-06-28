Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNDL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sundial Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 price objective on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sundial Growers by 6,149.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,086,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909,198 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,403,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth about $3,289,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90. Sundial Growers has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 6.22.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.