SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Acquired by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 156.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,726,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,633,427 shares during the period. SunOpta makes up approximately 4.0% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 19.85% of SunOpta worth $306,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SunOpta by 3,560.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in SunOpta by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

STKL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

In other news, insider Barend Reijn sold 9,711 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $121,290.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,962.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $686,313.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,457,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,207,384.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,146. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

STKL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.68.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

