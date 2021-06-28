Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 92.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,004 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 63,188 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sunrun by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $54.38 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $549,853.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,276,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $72,589.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,129,969. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

