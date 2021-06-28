Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$15.47 on Monday. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$10.81 and a one year high of C$15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.22. The stock has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 20.17.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$743.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.25 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.43.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$453,612.76.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

