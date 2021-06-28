Susquehanna Increases Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $176.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BILL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Get Bill.com alerts:

NYSE:BILL opened at $189.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.92. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.05 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,217,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $301,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,888 shares of company stock worth $23,494,544 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,525,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.