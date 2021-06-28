Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Up 744.4% in June

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 744.4% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SZKMY stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $171.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.31. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $126.61 and a 1 year high of $225.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.74.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $1.05. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SZKMY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suzuki Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.00.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

