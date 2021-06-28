Symrise’s (SYIEF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
SYIEF opened at $142.35 on Friday. Symrise has a twelve month low of $114.75 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.40.
Symrise Company Profile
Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.