Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Sets New 1-Year High at $151.25

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $151.25 and last traded at $150.94, with a volume of 14439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Synaptics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Synaptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

