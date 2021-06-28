Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.98.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $173.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $136.81 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $825,546,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $231,560,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,562,000 after purchasing an additional 482,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after acquiring an additional 317,756 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

