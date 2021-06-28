Tap (XTP) Trading 61.4% Higher This Week

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, Tap has traded up 61.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $299,183.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tap

XTP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

