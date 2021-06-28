TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

TCG BDC has a payout ratio of 85.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.5%.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

CGBD opened at $13.66 on Monday. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $746.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. TCG BDC had a net margin of 103.19% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark David Jenkins purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,673.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.