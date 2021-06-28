TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,670 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,372 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $257,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $879,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 96,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.6% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,495,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $879,654,000 after purchasing an additional 242,898 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $396.65. 44,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,022. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $380.37. The company has a market cap of $175.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $296.83 and a 52 week high of $395.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,730 shares of company stock worth $3,693,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

