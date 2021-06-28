TD Asset Management Inc. Has $307.29 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376,578 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 108,913 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of SEA worth $307,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,113 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $63,122,000 after purchasing an additional 104,291 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in SEA by 693.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 897,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $178,679,000 after purchasing an additional 784,597 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SEA by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,163 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $28,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $283.47. The stock had a trading volume of 41,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.90. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $297.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.12 billion, a PE ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 1.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.46.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

